(Stock Photo)

Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers on Transit Driver Appreciation Day, Monday, March 18.

The province is asking transit users to say an extra “thank you” March 18 to bus drivers as transit systems across North America join together to celebrate Transit Driver Appreciation Day. B.C.

Vernon transit is celebrating by saluting some of the most reliable and extraordinary individuals who get people where they need to be safely.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the BC Transit drivers throughout the province who help people get around their communities safely,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Whether going to school or work or visiting friends or family, our bus drivers play an important role in our daily lives. I encourage everyone riding the bus today to let their driver know they appreciate them.”

Related: Free bus programs announced for Vernon families

Related: $136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

Communities from all around the province will be joining BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers. Participating communities include Vernon, Ashcroft-Clinton, Campbell River, Clearwater, Comox Valley, Peachland, Pemberton, Victoria and Whistler.

In honour of our transit drivers across British Columbia, BC Transit has collected stories from communities throughout the province and produced a series of short videos showcasing some of the dedicated and hard-working people behind the wheel.

“We are proud to celebrate the hard work and dedication all of our transit drivers, across the province, who continue to showcase a high degree of professionalism, dedication to safety, and excellent customer service on a daily basis.” said Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit.

To view BC Transit’s driver appreciation videos, visit the YouTube channel, Facebook page or Twitter feed. BC Transit will release new videos starting Friday, March 1, leading up to Transit Driver Appreciation Day, on Monday, March 18. B.C. Transit systems featured this year include Salt Spring Island, Kamloops and Prince George.

Bus riders wishing to make Transit Driver Appreciation Day more special for their favourite operators can use the hashtag ‘#TDAD’ on social media. Customers can also simply thank their transit driver whenever they are exiting the bus.

For information on schedules, routes and service alerts, and compliment submissions, please visit bctransit.com.

Related: Vernon Councillor considers alternative transit lanes

Related: Letter: Make it easier for transit

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Just Posted

Beer league brawl in West Kelowna blows up on social media

A video of the Feb. 17 incident went viral with pick-ups from TSN, and Jay and Dan

Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Robert Farrer wants to raise the costs of training one PTSD service dog

Me Too movement founder to speak in Kelowna

Tarana Burke will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 6

Bank robber sought by Kelowna cops

RCMP responded to a robbery at a bank on Pandosy Street early Friday morning

Unsolved crimes in Kelowna includes washer, dryer and more stolen from West Kelowna

CrimeStoppers searches for information on crimes from West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Lake Country

Okanagan salon offers free haircuts for homeless

Crystal Cove Salon is offering free services to the less fortunate once a month

Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers on Transit Driver Appreciation Day, Monday, March 18.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in northern B.C. riding

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

Most Read