Okanagan ChristmasFest gives big

The inaugural fundraiser raised both money and food

The First Annual Okanagan ChristmasFest raised $10,502 with an additional 700 lbs of food for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. All during the food bank’s busiest season.

“We are very pleased with this first annual edition of the Okanagan ChristmasFest and look forward to be building on this year’s success. Thanks to our sponsors, volunteers, vendors, entertainers and visitors we were able to not only create a unique Christmas atmosphere, but also to support families in our community that need it most,” said co-organizer Sylvia Hermans.

Attendees to the first Okanagan ChristmasFest were treated to live entertainment, a quaint Christmas Marketplace with food, treats, & gifts of the season, and a Christmas Tree Walk sponsored by local businesses.

Businesses came together to sponsor and decorate trees, the public voted on their favorites with the tree decorated by the Kanata Hotel winning People’s Choice Award for most loved tree. Fresh is Best created a corn chip Christmas Tree, worth over $3000, and donated the entire tree to help fill the Christmas Hampers from the Food Bank. Trees from the Christmas Tree Walk were then donated back to the event and auctioned off on later on.

