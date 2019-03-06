Chef Bernard Casavant photo: Facebook

Okanagan chefs leave styrofoam off the menu

The Okanagan Chefs Association looks to create a greener future

The Okanagan Chefs Association is looking to create a greener future.

An idea devised by Chef Rod Butters of RauDZ Regional Table and Chef Bernard Casavant, director of operations for RauDZ and chairman of the association, brought forward a motion last year to find a more eco-friendly alternative to styrofoam for deliveries to restaurants.

“I think it (the idea) was really born out of frustration by Rod, it’s ridiculous how much food comes in styrofoam,” said Casavant.

The four restaurants run by Butters have already transitioned away from plastic straws and styrofoam take-away containers. Casavant says that perishable and temperature sensitive products such as cheese and seafood are usually delivered n styrofoam. They are currently speaking with Gordon Food Services and Sysco Corporation about the move to a greener future.

“We are reengaging with suppliers and saying that we are no longer interested in having a part in this brutal environmental impact,” he said. “Rod and I both said it’s about time, it’s our environment.”

READ MORE: ‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

When the duo presented the idea to the association again Casavant says there were smiles and nods coming from around the table. The movement has already been making its way around the country. President of the association, Jeremy Luypen has brought forward the motion to a regional meeting with chefs from Western Canada.

At the meeting, Codfathers Seafood Market owner, Jon Crofts announced that they would switch to reusable totes to transport their fish to restaurants.

READ MORE: New boutique in Kelowna sets out to promote sustainable fashion

“We made the decision because it was honestly going to save us money in the long run and be better for the environment,” said Crofts. In the restaurant they have already discontinued styrofoam take-out containers and switched to biodegradable containers.

A lot of the fish that comes into the store comes in styrofoam, Crofts says that he will be working with his suppliers to discontinue their use of styrofoam as well.

“The stuff that bugs me is the single use plastic that just gets tossed. I love that a lot of our customers come in with reusable shopping bags,” said Croft.

Butters was unavailable for comment because he is in Thailand.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Lake Country middle school features transforming classrooms

Just Posted

Emergency crews respond to Glenmore crash

Possible multi-vehicle crash in Kelowna Tuesday night

New Lake Country middle school features transforming classrooms

Garage-like shutters will connect classrooms, so they can be opened to create larger spaces

Okanagan chefs leave styrofoam off the menu

The Okanagan Chefs Association looks to create a greener future

Jail time for woman who stole from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of stealing from the hospice association sentenced.

Fines for breaking Kelowna’s short term rental bylaws will start in summer

If you’re renting out a suite and you’re not licensed, you may face upwards of $10,000 a day in fines.

Keremeos man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

Chimney fire scares Okanagan homeowner

Fire crews respond and confirm it was a chimney fire

Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

Kamloops 7-Eleven robbed at knife point

Kamloops RCMP are looking for publics help locating suspect

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

The list, compiled by Matador Network, features seven wine regions to visit in 2019

Most Read