Okanagan charity denies firing whistlerblower

Employee for Adult Teen Challenge claims he was fired for refusing to rehire man who allegedly stole money

A man who worked for a Lake Country charity claims he was fired for refusing to rehire an employee who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the organization.

Anthony Russo, a former director for Adult Teen Challenge B.C. (ATC), claims Mark De Koning, the organization’s regional director, allegedly stole money from the organization’s administration office in Kelowna and at its Okanagan Mens Centre (OMC) in Lake Country on numerous occasions between November and December 2019.

The Mens Centre is one of three treatment centres operated by ATC that helps get recovering addicts back on their feet.

Both men no longer work for the organization and De Koning did not respond to several interview requests.

Russo said he allegedly first caught Koning taking cash and shredding a reciept on surveillance footage at the administration office in Kelowna on Nov. 18, 2019.

“Mark De Koning stole $450 cash from the office’s safe and shredded the receipt, money which came from a student’s rent,” said Russo.

“Our admission phase manager Dean Nicks had put the money in the safe and wrote the now shredded receipt the week prior.”

After Russo looked over more video footage, he allegedly saw Koning shred an additional 16 receipts from the administration office’s safe.

In another incident, Russo said Koning asked an ATC employee for $6,000 from money made from a trailer sale. Koning allegedly told the employee that he would use the money to buy a new snowmobile for an upcoming ATC sled fundraiser.

After Koning took the money, Russo said he found no bank statement from the bill of sale and claimed Koning pocketed the money.

Russo alleges that Koning also stole thousands of dollars from ATC’s firewood program over the years.

During the incidents, Russo said Koning would ask people to etransfer their payments to him for the firewood rather than sending the money directly to the organization.

Around December, Russo said the ATC board of directors became aware of the missing money and put Koning on paid suspension while they conducted an informal investigation.

During the board’s investigation, Koning decided to leave the organization.

It’s not clear why he left the organization; however, despite his departure, the board of directors quietly wanted to rehire Koning on a contract basis.

Russo said he refused to rehire him and was subsequently fired by the organization in December 2019.

ATC executive director Janalyn Oige said the main reason Russo was let go was because he oversteped his authority.

“When talking with Russo, it was clear that his character wasn’t in line with our mission,” said Oige.

“Russo’s job was to overseeing students and some staff at the centre. He had absolutely no authority over Koning,” said Oige.

Oigie emphasized Russo shouldn’t have gotten involved in the situation.

“Russo had nothing to do with this situation and nothing to say about it,” said Oige.

“That’s the whole thing, it wasn’t his right to give an ultimatum to the board.”

Prior to being fired, Oige said Russo told the board he wanted to quit because he no longer wanted to work for the organization.

“During a conversation with me, Russo said ‘I’m not going to work here anymore,’ ” said Oige.

“He said, ‘You’re picking him over me.’ I said, ‘No, ‘I’m walking the line of forgiveness and restoration.’”

Despite the allegations against Koning, Oige said the board may still consider hiring him in the future.

“It’s definitely up for discussion. Koning worked at ATC previously for 12 years,” said Oige.

“It’s not outside the realm of possibility if he were to come back and work here.”

While Russo said up to $50,000 has gone missing, Oige refuted the claim, adding at this point no money has been confirmed stolen from the organization.

“We will be having our books looked at 2019 by an outside accounting firm,” said Oige.

“But as far as missing money, it’s not even close to that $50,000 ballpark.”

Despite the allegations, she emphasized the public should still trust the organization.

“I want public to know is that there are still good things at Teen Adult Challenge. Lives are being transformed. There is a forgiveness of mistakes and trauma here,” said Oige.

“I want people to know that their peoples’ money is safe with us, and that we have good things in place. If anything suspicious ever did happen with their money, it was quickly resolved.”

None of Russo’s allegations have resulted in charges, and attempts by Black Press Media to contact De Koning have been unsuccessful.

