The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced April 22, 2020, it and chambers from Enderby to Osoyoos are launching the We Got initiative that will help see local businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Morning Star file photo)

Okanagan chambers of commerce unite to battle COVID-19

From Enderby to Osoyoos, chambers launch We Got This to ensure businesses pull through and thrive

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with its counterparts from Enderby to Osoyoos to launch a new program that will ensure entrepreneurs pull through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chambers of commerce have been the leading voice of business in the Okanagan for more than 100 years and we have the people, the expertise and a passion for this tremendous region,” Vernon chamber president Krystin Kempton said.

“COVID-19 has created significant challenges for businesses and because chambers have feet firmly on the ground, we know what’s happening in our communities and what’s needed for recovery,” she said. “Our connections and insight are not only valuable to our members, but to all levels of government.”

The We Got This initiative announced April 22 aims to provide immediate resources to businesses while encouraging residents to shop local. We Got This will also share stories of business leaders battling the pandemic head on.

Through the program, chambers are making their programs available to members and the broader business section.

A visit to vernonchamber.ca will showcase several elements, including a directory of businesses open throughout COVID-19, information on the Fan Saves gift-certificate program and its partnership with Get in the Loop to promote shopping local.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is also a member of NOKTogether, an initiative in the North Okanagan that provides businesses with resources and streamlines communication and engagement strategies addressing the effects of the novel coronavirus.

“Business owners are our friends, neighbours and families. They keep us employed, coach our kids’ sports and donate to charities. We need to rally behind them and in doing so, we support our communities through recovery and into the future,” Kempton said.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization that has been in existence since 1897 and represents more than 600 members. The Chambers from Enderby to Osoyoos represent more than 4,000 members and 25,000 employees in times of full employment.

