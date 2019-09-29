On Friday, Sept. 27 the district of Lake Country re-opened Okanagan Centre Road after a slide caused it to erode weeks prior. (Contributed)

Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country re-opens after construction

Construction was finished Friday after being assessed by a geotechnical engineer

Okanagan Centre Road West, in Lake Country, is now open after heavy rain caused it to unexpectedly slide on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The slide occurred between Lakestone Drive and the Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour, damaging a 150-meter section of a parking area and parkland.

On Friday, the re-construction of the road was completed thanks to a window of good weather.

READ MORE: Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country remains closed after it unexpectedly eroded

The district thanked the community for being patient during the re-construction with a post on their Facebook page.

“Thanks to everyone for extra patience through the road closure as a result of erosion caused by the significant rain event two weeks ago.”

In addition to fixing the road, the District said it is reviewing the drainage systems in the area and has hired a hydrologist to undertake a holistic review of the entire Lakestone drainage system. The process is expected to take at least two months to complete.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds, showers, wind

