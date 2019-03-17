file photo

Okanagan Cat Coalition asks for help from community

The coalition has lost over half its inventory of traps

The Okanagan Cat Coalition is asking the community for help.

The volunteer run coalition helps re-home stray cats and is asking for donations to buy traps to get cats off the streets and into new homes.

“We are presently gearing up for another busy season of rescues. We are starting to receive new reports and working on some of our past reports we couldn’t get to before the cold snap hit,” said the Okanagan Cat Coalition in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

READ MORE: Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

“However, just as we need to get to kitties in need, we are finding out we are running low on traps. We disperse traps out with the hope people will return them once the reports are completed but that’s not always the case.”

They say that the traps cost $100 and have purchased over $5,000 in traps over the past few years. They have loaned traps to residents but have lost over half their inventory due to them not being returned.

READ MORE: Over 60 cats and kittens surrendered to the South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA

READ MORE: Dog reunited with family 101 days after California wildfire

To return a trap, contact Romany at the Okanagan Cat Coalition Facebook page or return to one of their veterinary partners, Alpine Pet Hospital and Boarding, Burtch Animal Hospital, Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital or Westbank Animal Care Hospital.

Donations are also being accepted on the website okanaganhumanesociety.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country subdivision proposed next to wildlife corridor
Next story
U.S. college bribery scandal unlikely in Canada, but inequality persists

Just Posted

Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke due to an avalanche

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke right now due to an… Continue reading

Okanagan Cat Coalition asks for help from community

The coalition has lost over half its inventory of traps

Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged bank robber

The man allegedly was armed and demanded cash from a teller

Kelowna hiker rescued from Canyon Falls Park

The Kelowna Fire Department performed a high angle rope rescue

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Here comes the sun

Double digit temperatures will persist through the week

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

‘St. Pawtrick’s Day’ event at Okanagan ski hill hopes to find dogs homes

Big White Resort and Paws it Forward Dog rescue hope the Luck of the Irish will lead to adoptions

‘Very intense:’ A look at judge who will sentence truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash

Provincial court Judge Inez Cardinal is to hand down a sentence Friday

Edibles legalization fraught with hurdles, lack of clarity, companies say

Ottawa says edible pot regulations must be brought into force no later than Oct. 17

Tentative deal reached in dispute over Alaska cruise passenger fees

The passenger head tax won’t increase for at least three years

U.S. college bribery scandal unlikely in Canada, but inequality persists

Canada doesn’t have standardized admissions tests like the SAT or ACT

Researchers look to artificial intelligence programs to predict wildfires

One developer says he helped create a program that can predict fire risk as far as six months out

Powder report: Sunny skies and little new snow on area mountains

Even on most local ski hills, temperatures are above freezing

Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Thousands trash glamorous Champs-Elysees

Most Read