Facebook/Whisk Cake Company

Okanagan cake company whips up deliciously designed book cake

A history book cake for an 85th birthday was created by Whisk Cake Company in Kelowna.

A Rutland cake company has outdone itself.

A history book cake for an 85th birthday was created by Whisk Cake Company.

“Starting with a half black/half white covered cake, we sculpted the book outlines into the white half. Then, using The Sugar Art dry food colour, our minions went ahead breathing life into these ‘old’ books. We then added a pair of sugar reading glasses, a sugar tobacco pipe, and some hand painted (Second World War)-era book titles, and there you have it,” the company wrote in its Facebook page.

READ MORE: Kelowna cake company expanding to offer fancy donuts

The cake is decorated with titles including The Spy and the Traitor and Band of Brothers.

The company also recently created a Minions birthday cake, decorated with the well-known one-eyed figure with the tattoo “gru life.”


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand
Next story
Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

Just Posted

Bridges delivered to Peachland by helicopter

Hardy Falls Regional Park received 2 new bridges April 11

Time to renew memorial donations in West Kelowna

Those that are nearing 10 years are asked to be renewed or cancelled

UBC Okanagan professor examines flood risk

Snowpack currently sitting in the Okanagan Valley is 80% of normal

Great options for hopeful employees at career fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Career Fair is taking place at the Rutland Centennial Hall

Two Okanagan dailies axe Monday editions

Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald to cut their Monday edition

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Public engaged in North Okanagan growth strategy

Regional district staff to host three open houses to discuss growth of region

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand

A carpentry program with extra supports for Indigenous students is underway in Penticton

VIDEO: Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Regional district, airports unable to say where aircraft landed

Okanagan cake company whips up deliciously designed book cake

A history book cake for an 85th birthday was created by Whisk Cake Company in Kelowna.

Most Read