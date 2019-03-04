Okanagan cab company phone number allegedly hacked

Two cab companies meet today about the issue

  • Mar. 4, 2019 1:00 p.m.
  • News

An alleged hacking situation of a local taxi website number has brought two Penticton cab companies together to meet this afternoon.

According to a local news source, an Eco Taxi Penticton ex-employee allegedly switched the number online.

Eco Taxi Penticton Manager, Raju Gill says Courtesy Cab and Eco Taxi Penticton will meet today to discuss solutions.

Constable James Grandy says, the complaint regarding the incident hasn’t been reported to RCMP and says in a case like this, the owner should report the issue to Google.

Eco Taxi Penticton’s number is 250-492-9999, but when called, customers are still being directed to Courtesy Cabs at 250-492-7777.

READ MORE: Two disqualified from running in next Penticton election

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna council to look at urban density vs. suburban sprawl

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP arrest suspects in relation to kidnapping

Kelowna RCMP worked with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team Friday to make the arrests

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

RCMP are hoping to identify an alleged fraudster

Imitation firearm led to temporary Highway 97 closure

Early Monday morning, RCMP responded to an early morning panic alarm

Kelowna council to look at urban density vs. suburban sprawl

What would you like to see?

New president for The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan

Cassidy deVeer has been named president and is the first woman to step into the role

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Okanagan cab company phone number allegedly hacked

Two cab companies meet today about the issue

Police incident unfolds in Kamloops

Cree Road in Kamloops is currently shut down

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Summerland-based music agency continues to grow

Sakamoto Agency expanding its presence into Europe

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

Shuswap earthquake minor compared to 6.0 shaker of 1918

Strongest quake on record for South Interior took place 150 kilometres north of Revelstoke

Most Read