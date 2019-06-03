Newly elected North Okanagan-Shuswap People’s Party of Canada candidate Kyle Delfing (left) with Maxime Bernier, PPC leader and sitting MP for Beauce, Quebec. (PPC photo)

Okanagan businessman elected for People’s Party of Canada

Kyle Delfing is the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

A local leader has stepped into the ring for the People’s Party of Canada.

Kyle Delfing has been elected the North Okanagan-Shuswap PPC candidate for the upcoming 2019 federal election.

PPC leader wants to appeal to voters' intelligence

“Kyle emerged victorious after close to 40 members cast ballots at the nomination contest held at Schubert Centre this weekend,” said Glen Walushka, regional co-ordinator. “Mr. Delfing is a local entrepreneur and business man who owns Hugo’s Moving.”

Delfing’s campaign team is gearing up for an intensive ‘issues focused’ number of months leading up to October’s election.

