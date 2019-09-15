Okanagan brothers recognized with medals of bravery for saving four from drowning in 2013

The two brothers saved four from drowning after they were swept into the rough waters of Wood Lake.

Stayton (Left) and Wynden (Right) were given a medal of bravery by the governor general on Thursday. (Contributed)

Two brothers from the Okanagan were honoured by the governor general on Thursday for their heroic acts in 2013.

Wynden and Stayton Danylowich helped rescue four people from drowning when the strong currents of Vernon creek swept three boys under the ages of 12 into the rough waters of Wood Lake.

The two brothers heard screams for help and immediately took action, diving into the water and helping three boys who were struggling to swim get to shore.

They also saved a man who rushed in to help but was struggling to keep afloat. Unfortunately, they were unable to save the father who also went in to help his boys.

“We were in the water for up to five hours or so until we were told to come out by search and rescue because we were looking for the body,” says Wynden.

While the event happened nearly six years ago now, the boys say what happened is still fresh in their minds.

“It’s one of those events where you’re never going to forget it for your entire life,” says Stayton. “It’s just drilled right into you.”

The brothers received medals of bravery from the Governor-General in Ottawa and are humbled by the recognition.

“We don’t feel like we are heroes we feel like we were lucky to be in the right place at the right time and being able to make a difference,” says Stayton.

