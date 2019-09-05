A milfoil harvester moves its way across Okanagan Lake. (Okanagan Basin Water Board photo)

Okanagan Basin Water Board meeting to address importance of all water in the valley

The annual OBWB will address ongoing water issues throughout the Okanagan Friday

The Okanagan Basin Water Board holds its annual meeting on Friday.

The theme this year will be “One valley. One Water” as the meeting will go over the importance and scheduled upkeep of all the water throughout the Okanagan.

Reservoirs, streams, lakes and groundwater from Armstrong to Osoyoos will be recognized as Canada’s most water-stressed region.

A panel will discuss the ongoing issues at the board which will focus on Okanagan emergencies, drought-related wildfires and flooding.

City of Kelowna’s deputy fire chief and Central Okanagan emergency program coordinator Todd Cashin, the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s community services director and planning section chief for Central Okanagan’s EOC and Canadian Forces Capt. Carsten MacLean of the BC Dragoons round out the panel for the annual meeting.

The OBWB executive director Dr. Anna Warwick Sears will close the meeting with updates on the projects and programs for the upcoming year and what it means for the water in the valley.

Okanagan Basin Water Board meeting to address importance of all water in the valley

