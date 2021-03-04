Mussel inspection sit set up at B.C.-Alberta border. (Contributed)

Mussel inspection sit set up at B.C.-Alberta border. (Contributed)

Okanagan Basin Water Board calls for stronger invasive mussel protection

Letter sets out six recommendations for enviroment minister George Heyman to consider

The Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) wants the province to adopt enhanced measures to protect valley waterways from an economically devastating zebra and quagga mussels infestation.

The water board has sent a letter to B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change George Heyman with a list of six specific new calls to action.

The concern arises from the Okanagan tagged as the number one destination for potential invasive mussel-infested watercraft in B.C., coupled with close proximity to the Shuswap watershed, another high-level area of mussel infestation concern.

Motor boat checked for invasive mussels at inspection station. (Contributed)

“Being the number one destination for zebra or quagga-mussel infested watercraft is not what we want to be known for,” said Sue McKortoff, chair of the OBWB and the mayor of Osoyoos.

“We need stronger measures to protect Okanagan and B.C. waters, the source of community drinking water, home to a recovering fishery, iconic beaches and water sports.”

According to the province’s reporting, 16 watercraft entering B.C. this past inspection season were confirmed carrying adult invasive mussels. Twelve of these were from Ontario, and one was from Manitoba. (The other three were being commercially transported from the U.S.). Of these 16, at least seven were headed to the Okanagan.

Also of concern is information shared at this week’s OBWB board meeting from its partner, the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS), indicating only 67 per cent of out-of-province boaters the society surveyed in the Okanagan last summer reported stopping at an inspection station.

This survey included socially-distanced interactions with 361 watercraft at 11 boat launches.

The six recommendations outlined in the letter to Heyman included:

  1. Restore core inspection program funding to at least 2017 levels of $3.8 million and adjust for inflation going forward.
  2. Introduce “pull-the-plug” legislation and supporting regulations for enforcement this summer.
  3. Review and update the provincial Early Detection, Rapid Response plan (EDRR), to include specific long-term planning for waterbody or regional quarantines once an infestation is found in B.C.
  4. Provide tool-kits and resources for local governments to conduct vulnerability assessments, and to implement mitigation measures like retrofitting in-water infrastructure.
  5. Introduce legislation to require all out-of-province watercraft to be inspected prior to being launched in B.C. waters.
  6. Provide additional funding to invasive species groups in high-risk regions for monitoring, outreach and education.

A study for the OBWB found an invasive mussel infestation would cost the Okanagan at least $42 million annually to just manage.

In response, the water board and its Okanagan WaterWise outreach program launched the “Don’t Move A Mussel” campaign in 2013 and has funded additional outreach and mussel monitoring by OASISS.

In all, the OBWB has spent more than $565,000, and thanks to media partners have delivered a campaign worth over $847,000.

READ MORE: Society uses video to combat mussels

READ MORE: Public told to watch for invasive mussels, clams in Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
42 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan last week
Next story
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

Just Posted

Mussel inspection sit set up at B.C.-Alberta border. (Contributed)
Okanagan Basin Water Board calls for stronger invasive mussel protection

Letter sets out six recommendations for enviroment minister George Heyman to consider

A herd of turkeys caused a traffic jam in Armstrong March 3. (Video still)
Turkeys talk back at traffic in Spallumcheen

VIDEO: ‘Bossy little buggers refused to move’

(BCCDC)
42 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan last week

Interior Health is reporting 42 cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 21 and 27

(Courtesy of West Kelowna Fire Rescue)
UPDATE: West Kelowna structure fire deemed accidental

Firefighter injured in Ponderosa Rd. house fire is recovering at home from knee, back injury

The Vernon Vipers’ owners are not pressing any panic buttons despite the fact the team has had no gate revenue in more than a year. (Morning Star file photo) The Vernon Vipers’ owners are not pressing any panic buttons despite the fact the team has had no gate revenue in more than a year. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Vipers’ ownership remains dedicated

John and Tom Glen aren’t pushing panic button after one league franchise owner put club up for sale

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk in B.C. after powerful earthquake hits New Zealand: officials

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(File photo)
Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman

The assault on March 1 is the latest in a string of incidents that have left local officers injured

Penticton RCMP will be attending Friday’s protest to enforce provincial health orders that restrict all gatherings. (File photo)
Penticton RCMP warn of potential fines for Friday’s protest in Gyro Park

Police will be there to enforce provincial health orders that restrict all organized gatherings

Mountain caribou from an endangered herd have returned to an area adjacent to the area closed to snowmobiling on Queest Mountain. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Return of caribou herd prompts temporary snowmobiling closure near Sicamous

Lake Play area on Queest Mountain closed for the second time this year

Most Read