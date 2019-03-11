Okanagan bar warns of dropped calls in the bathroom

If you’re headed out to enjoy some libations make sure you hold on to your phones tight

The next time nature calls, you may want to think twice about bringing your cell phone along.

Staff from at least one local bar want you to keep close tabs on your phone, especially while in the washroom.

A funny, yet sign of the times, social media post recently surfaced from Penticton’s Barking Parrot.

“If apple is so high in fibre, why’d we find this in our ladies toilet? But seriously, STOP flushing your phones down our pipes,” the post stated with a picture of a damaged of iPhone.

Francis Dellosaand, graphic design and social media co-ordinator for the bar, Penticton Lakeside Resort and Hooded Merganser Restaurant, told the Western News that a female customer had misplaced the phone during a recent night out at the Parrot.

“The girl had apparently tried locating her phone from an app and found that it was still here, but she couldn’t locate it. Turns out it was stuck in the ladies toilet. Whoops,” he wrote in a message to the Western News.

The phone was reunited with the young woman but was not in working in order after it’s trip down the toilet.

Dellosaand said phones getting flushed down toilets happens from time-to-time and when it does it often means the replacement of the entire toilet.

“Most of the phones, because they’re stuck in the centre, end up being broken as our maintenance crew tries to extract the poor cellular device with an auger. Unfortunately, the exact number is unknown as many are unreported. We have to break the toilets to get it out when they’re in the pipes,” he said.

Although it creates extra work and extra costs, staff try to keep a humour about it all.

“In order of toilet phones, the most popular with the porcelain God has been the Samsung followed by LG, iPhone, and Nokia. In that order. We’re hoping to see in the future an upsurge in the Huawei,” he jokingly wrote.

If you’re headed out to enjoy some libations make sure you hold on to your phones tight.

