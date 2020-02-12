John Lent released a book of poetry and an album back-to-back in the fall of 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence

Vernon’s John Lent will also announce the winner of the 2020 Okanagan Short Story Contest

UBC Okanagan will welcome Vernon-based icon John Lent as this spring’s writer-in-residence.

Lent is a professional author, editor and songwriter that will join UBCO students, faculty and the community in various writing and literary projects starting March 9.

With more than 30 years of experience and 11 books published, Lent will continue the writer-in-residence program by promoting Canadian writing and literature in the Okanagan.

“Our definition of a great writer-in-residence is someone who has writing expertise and who loves to talk to emerging writers about their work,” said UBCO creative writing instructor Nancy Holmes.

“John more than fits the bill.”

Lent taught creative writing and literature at Okanagan College and has worked on 35 volumes of poetry, fiction and non-fiction publications. While in residence at UBCO, he will announce this year’s winners of the Okanagan short story contest which will invite local writers to submit fiction or poetry for feedback.

On March 19, Lent will host the inaugural Sharon Thesen Lecture on Writing with a lecture of the aspects of poetics.

“We are so looking forward to having John on campus again. People lucky enough to be involved will have a great experience,” said Holmes.

For more information, visit here.

