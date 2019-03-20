Oh deer: Bobcats, cougar, coyotes and deer spotted around Kelowna

Animal sightings have been reported from around the Central Okanagan

Spring is in the air, and cougars, bobcats, deer and coyotes are being seen around the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Okanagan neighbourhood

There have been three bobcat sightings reported by conservation officers since February in the south Mission area and a cougar has been seen near Shadow Creek Drive near Ellison also within the last month.

Two coyotes have been seen in the Hollydell area, one on the Westside, and one near Upper Canyon Drive, as reported by conservation.

One encounter was considered to be aggressive, according to the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program map, which said pets attracted the coyote to the Upper Canyon area.

READ MORE: Cougar sightings on the rise in Okanagan

The website said coyotes are very adaptable to urban environments and recommended feeding pets indoors, cleaning up spilt seed from bird feeders, manage compost properly, and use an electric fence to protect livestock.

Deer frequent areas near Myra Bellevue Provincial Park and two were reported to be injured in the Dilworth Drive area.

The website recommends never feeding animals, and when it comes to deer, to chase them away so as they avoid becoming comfortable with people.

READ MORE: Cougar ‘living’ next door to Okanagan elementary school

READ MORE: Bear sightings down on the Westside, deer rises

READ MORE: Kelowna park visitors urged to not go near bears


