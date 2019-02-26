Ogopogo returns: Kelowna’s waterpark to re-open for summer

Kelowna kids will again be able to frolic with Ogopogo next to Okanagan Lake.

Kelowna kids will once again be able to frolic with Ogopogo next to Okanagan Lake.

City council approved spending $410,000 Monday for repairs to the city’s signature waterpark.

The money will allow them to re-open the amenity that’s been closed since the spring of 2017, just in time for summer.

Kelowna city staff told council Monday that 2017 flooding damaged the underground mechanical equipment in the water park, but that issue was compounded the following winter when water lines packed with silt and debris froze.

The city worked with an insurance company to fund the repair, but that’s yet to be paid out. The money is expected to come in soon, however, and it will be used against the expenditure approved this week.

To ensure the park is open in time for summer, however, they city approved the cost.

A design has been chosen and the construction is set to get underway soon.

While there will be some changes to the system, it’s not likely children using the park will notice.

The park will now add a flow-through system, which connects it to the city sewer system.

