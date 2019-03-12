Officials warn of measles exposure at Los Angeles airport

A passenger who had a layover at LAX last month was diagnosed with the highly contagious illness

Health officials warn that travellers at Los Angeles International Airport may have been exposed to measles last month.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says a passenger who had a layover at LAX on Feb. 21 was diagnosed with the highly contagious illness.

READ MORE: Seventeen cases of measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland

The department says people who were in Terminal B and Delta Terminal 3 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. that day may have been exposed.

However, there’s no current known risk of measles at the airport.

Measles is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can remain in the air for up to two hours in an isolated space.

Officials say people who haven’t been vaccinated are the most at risk.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Woman dies after getting caught in avalanche near Field, B.C.
Next story
Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Just Posted

Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Kelowna tech company is in top 30 chosen for one of the largest festivals for film and technology

Kelowna Rockets look for a win

The Rockets will take on the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night

6 people released from hospital after toxic chemical incident

West Kelowna Best Western was evacuated yesterday

Trails closed in Kelowna regional park due to landslide

Tree trails are closed in Mission Creek Regional Park

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Kelowna tech company is in top 30 chosen for one of the largest festivals for film and technology

Letter: Take control of your Kelowna home at short-term rental hearing

To the editor: Beware! City council has decided to take control of… Continue reading

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

Most Read