An “N” driver was pulled over and had his parent’s vehicle impounded after driving 150 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Abbotsford early Monday morning (March 13). (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Officer in unmarked car catches teen driver going 100 km/h over speed limit in Abbotsford

Driver, 17, ticketed for several infractions and has car impounded

A new driver who reached speeds of more than 100 km/h over the speed limit had his car impounded in Abbotsford early Monday morning (March 13).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the incident took place at about 1 a.m. He said a patrol officer in an unmarked vehicle was heading north on Clearbrook Road towards Downes Road when he spotted a vehicle travelling 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

As the officer caught up to the car, the driver failed to stop at a red light at Downes and Clearbrook roads and failed to signal that he was turning, Walker said.

ALSO SEE: Footage released of 2 drivers going 97 km/h over speed limit in Abbotsford

He said the driver turned onto Downes and then reached a top speed of 150 km/h before the officer was able to pull him over.

Walker said the 17-year-old driver was using his parent’s vehicle and was a novice driver who did not have his “N” displayed.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was issued over $1,000 in fines for speeding excessively, failing to stop for a red light, not using a turn signal, having no front plate, having tinted windows and failing to display an “N” sign.

ALSO SEE: Two Abbotsford drivers have cars impounded for going 60 k/h over speed limit


Breaking News

