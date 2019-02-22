Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

A former Summerland man, wanted for historical sexual offences, has been arrested in Prince Edward Island.

Ivan Glen Winchester, 42, was arrested Feb. 11 at a residence in a rural area of the province, said Supt. Mac Richards of the RCMP in P.E.I.

Charges against Winchester include sexual interference of a person under 14, sexual interference of a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 14, invitation to sexual touching under 16 and sexual assault.

RELATED: South Okanagan RCMP searching for accused sex offender

These offences are alleged to have occurred while Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010.

Cpl. Chris Richardson, with the Summerland RCMP detachment, said Winchester is scheduled to appear in court in Penticton on Feb. 27.

He said the case had been a historical matter at the Summerland detachment and officers had been working on it for the past six to eight months.

