Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Two VicPD officers helped to stop a sexual assault in Hawaii this week. (Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS)

Victoria’s police chief says he’s “very proud” of two off-duty officers who stopped a sexual assault while on vacation in Hawaii.

Chief Del Manak tweeted Wednesday that the officers were out for a morning run in a park in Kona, on the Big Island, when they heard a woman screaming. They ran to help, and a suspect was later arrested and charged with sex assault and kidnapping.

Black Press Media has reached out to Victoria Police Department for comment.

ALWAYS ON-DUTY. Shout out to the 2 @vicpdcanada officers who intervened during a sex assault while on vacation in Kona, Hawaii. They ran to the women's screams while out for a run in a park. SUS charged with sex assault and kidnapping. #proudchief #ServiceBeforeSelf pic.twitter.com/uKwt3uzUeK — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) January 2, 2020

