Black Press file photo.

Black Press file photo.

Off-duty officer rushes to help on-duty member in Lake Country

Const. Nickel noticed an on-duty officer was in a difficult situation with a suspect

It was a case of ‘right place, right time’ for an off-duty Kelowna RCMP who helped take down an agitated suspect last week.

Const. Nickel was enjoying his day off with his family in Lake Country when he noticed an on-duty RCMP officer was in a difficult situation with a suspect who was not cooperating.

Const. Nickel parked his vehicle, made sure his family was safe, then ran to assist the other officer.

“Fortunately, Constable Nickel was in the area and able to assist, going above and beyond to help a fellow officer,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch. “We would like to thank his wife for videoing the incident and bringing it to our attention.”

RCMP did not give any details of the incident or say if the suspect was arrested.

READ MORE: Big West Wrestling back in Kelowna to celebrate 11th anniversary

READ MORE: Iranians and Ukrainans come together for ‘Human Rights Drive’ in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLake CountryRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Democrats call for independent review of government’s COVID-19 response
Next story
Iranians and Ukrainians come together for ‘Human Rights Drive’ in Kelowna

Just Posted

Black Press file photo.
Off-duty officer rushes to help on-duty member in Lake Country

Loyal Wooldridge. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna city councillor returns to chair of regional district board

The Salvation Army is in need of multiple volunteers to man the Christmas kettle donation boxes seen around town during the holidays. The kettles will be in place from Nov. 12 to Dec. 24 this year. (Contributed)
Westside Salvation Army kettle volunteers needed during ‘unprecedented level of need’

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Dragonflies back in the day