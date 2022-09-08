RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

Off-duty Kelowna cop, social media help catch thief

‘This is a prime example of neighbours taking care of neighbours’

Posts to social media and news outlets helped nab a break-and-enter suspect in Kelowna.

A home in the 1000-block of Aldon Road was broken into just after 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 6, with several items stolen, including heirloom jewelry and cash. RCMP were able to collect evidence and video footage that helped in identifying a suspect.

The next day the same suspect was seen entering another yard in the area. It caught the attention of an off-duty police officer who knew his neighbour was away and reached out to the homeowners to confirm they were not expecting visitors. The officer confronted the suspect who was arrested shortly afterwards.

Although the suspect had made efforts to change his appearance from the previous footage on social media and news outlets, he was wearing the distinctive footwear seen on video during the previous day’s break-in.

A 37-year-old Edmonton resident, who has been convicted of more than 20 criminal offences in Alberta between 2006 and 2022, is facing several charges.

“This is a prime example of neighbours taking care of neighbours,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer. “Working together as a community looking out for one another increases a sense of security, safety and assists the police in doing their job.”

This is the tenth arrest of priority property offenders in the last 10 days by Kelowna RCMP, according to Della-Paolera. Four are in custody, two were released by the police on undertakings and four were released by the courts.

