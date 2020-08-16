An Arizona city official making $107,000 a year resigned after an investigation found he used city workers for an outside job involving an attempt to secure irrigation water for farmers who paid him with a goat. (Black Press file photo)

ODDITY: Farmers pay city official with goat for outside job

Manager, supervisor both resign posts in Surprise, Ariz.

An Arizona city official making $107,000 a year resigned after an investigation found he used city workers for an outside job involving an attempt to secure irrigation water for farmers who paid him with a goat.

The investigation found that the possibility of cash down the road also was discussed by Frank Stevens, the now-former former water resource portfolio manager for the city of Surprise, the Arizona Republic reported.

According to a report obtained by the newspaper through a public records request, a private investigator hired by Surprise found that Stevens had city workers prepare some of the organic farmers’ eight acres of leased land for use as a demonstration site for a drip irrigation system that Stevens tried to get a company to provide as part of a proposed partnership with him.

The farmers hired Stevens as a consultant to help them get irrigation water from an property association, paying him with a goat for his work and agreeing to provide additional compensation if he was successful, according to the investigation.

One of the farmers told the investigator that they gave Stevens the goat because “he liked the animal and it would keep his kids happy when they came home from school,” Stevens said.

WATCH: Beacon Hill Children’s Farm sees goat baby boom

The investigation concluded that Stevens violated city policy in several ways, including by having water workers do non-city work by having other employment that could compromise his judgment, actions or job performance.

Asked whether it was appropriate to use city workers in connection with his consultant work, Stevens told the investigator that he knew “the lines are gray or muddy.”

Stevens resigned his city job in February, according to the Republic, and another city official who supervised Stevens also resigned.

The Republic said Stevens declined comment. The Associated Press was not able to obtain a working phone number for Stevens.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

AnimalsUSAWorld

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say missing Ontario woman found safe
Next story
Quebec students push for law to stop sexual violence in elementary and high schools

Just Posted

UPDATED: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say missing Ontario woman found safe

Shelly Altman, 63, had last been seen near Falkland on Friday, Aug. 14

Grass fire in Vernon park quickly doused

Woman out for walk noticed smoke coming from Becker Park, off 39th Avenue, shortly before 9:30 a.m.

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Crews extinguish grass fire in West Kelowna

The blaze was sparked off Elk Road, below Mission Hill Winery, Saturday afternoon

Local governments call on Okanagan boaters to keep wakes low in shallow water

Conclusion of study finds power boats can disturb lake bottom in water up to 8 metres deep

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Vancouver Island visit

NDP federal leader met with the friends and family of Chantel Moore on Sunday

Okanagan firefighters rescue injured hiker

West Kelowna Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place Sunday, Aug. 16

Shuswap Roots and Blues Fest wraps Sunday

Lineup is a beauty for final evening of Salmon Arm’s virtual festival

Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

Federal authorities scrambling for answers

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

Celebrity baker gives Okanagan cafe owner a sweet surprise

Natalia Shevchenko was crowned queen of the Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3, last fall

Most Read