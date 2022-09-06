The South Similkameen Health Centre’s emergency department will be closing down overnight from Sept. 6 to the morning of Sept. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Nursing shortage closes Keremeos emergency overnight

People are asked to seek care at the Penticton Regional Hospital instead

The emergency department at the health centre in Keremeos will be closed overnight starting Sept. 6 to the next morning.

A shortage of nursing staff has caused the emergency department at the South Similkameen Health Centre to close from 3:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Interior Health instead directed residents of Keremeos and the area to seek care at the Penticton Regional Hospital instead.

People who need immediate emergency care for life-threatening situations, such as severe bleeding or difficulty breathing, should still always call 9-1-1 for emergency transportation.

The emergency department at the South Similkameen Health Centre is normally open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oliver emergency has been closing intermittently due to doctor shortages.

Oliver emergency has been closing intermittently due to doctor shortages.

