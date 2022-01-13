The sun sets over Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

The sun sets over Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Nunavut to lift COVID-19 lockdown Monday

Chief public health officer says Nunavut schools will also open on Jan. 24 for in-person learning

Nunavut will lift its lockdown Monday as COVID-19 case counts continue to drop across the territory.

The territory has been under a strict lockdown since Dec. 24, with travel restricted and all workplaces and schools closed.

On Monday, travel restrictions will lift, residents will be allowed to have up to five guests in a household and offices will reopen.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the strict public health measures have helped to control the spread of COVID-19.

Patterson says Nunavut schools will also open on Jan. 24 for in-person learning.

There are 172 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, but the territory has stopped offering lab testing in communities with active cases.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Iqaluit’s water emergency has so far cost $1.5M, city may ask Nunavut for aid

CoronavirusNunavut

Previous story
B.C. businesses closed by COVID orders can now apply for relief grants
Next story
Kelowna charity donation to the Salvation Army feeds local community

Just Posted

Bargain Bin’s Leona Harrison presents donations to (middle row from left) John Hoile for the Brown Bag Lunches program, Adina Strotmann (PAC president) and Shelly Cull (principal) for Falkland Elementary school, Deanna Brennan (vice principal) for Pleasant Valley Secondary, Morgen MacDonald (vice principal) for M.V. Beattie Elementary, Denise Moore for Len Wood Middle School and Scott Anderson for A.L. Fortune Secondary. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Bargains boost North Okanagan healthcare

Kelowna courthouse. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna parents of Vernon nurse killed by drunk driver awarded $90K in lawsuit

Lead Pastor, Mark Wagner, from the Kelowna Salvation Army, joins Officer Jennifer Henson and Lenetta Parry from the Westside Salvation Army, for a picture with Real Canadian Superstore Assistant Manager, Randy Sheehan, and Gary Bennett in front of some of the shelf-stable, healthy, and ready to eat food items purchased for the Salvation Army’s Emergency Food Hamper programs (Salvation Army/ Submitted)
Kelowna charity donation to the Salvation Army feeds local community

Mar Jok Elementary, show here when it was under construction, is the last new school to be built in West Kelowna. (Contributed)
School catchments set for new West Kelowna developments