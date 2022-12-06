November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan

Sale numbers far below that of November 2021

(Black Press file photo)

Though November’s real estate market was far below that of its 2021 counterpart, it closely mirrored that of the pre-pandemic market, said the Association of Interior Realtors.

Last month 844 residential units were sold in the Okanagan, a 48.4 per cent decrease from November 2021. However, Association of Interior Realtors President Lyndi Cruickshank said that comparing last month to one that was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is like “comparing apples to oranges.”

“Comparing to a typical seasonal pre-pandemic November would represent a more accurate comparison over the frenzied market over the last few years, which would show that we are currently not that far off from an average November.”

Throughout the Okanagan, the benchmark price for single-family homes all saw minor increases. Out of all other housing categories, the greatest increase is for condos in the South Okanagan, up 16.4 per cent to $422,800.

The average number of days to sell a home went up from 64 to 65.

READ MORE: Legal fund donations to fight downtown Kelowna entertainment venue top $10K

READ MORE: Design dollars dumped from preliminary budget for Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre replacement

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownainteriorbcOkanaganReal estate

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come
Next story
Large house fire in Lake Country

Just Posted

The West Kelowna Warriors pose for a photo after beating the Vernon Vipers on Teddy Bear Toss night at Royal LePage Place. (West Kelowna Warriors/Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors donating bears to seniors, kids

For the 21st year in a row, the city has received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association. (Black Press file photo)
City of Kelowna staff awarded for being best at budgeting

A live presentation for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be held on Apr. 20, 2023. (City of Kelowna)
Nominations sought for City of Kelowna’s annual civic awards

School District #23 is selling property it owns (right) which is next door to the site (left) of UBCO’s planned downtown campus. (Google Street Maps)
Real estate deal with school district to benefit UBC Okanagan’s downtown campus tower