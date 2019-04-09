Notley urges senators to trash bill that would ban tankers off B.C. coast

NDP leader says bill wouldn’t stop international tanker traffic, just impede Alberta

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley takes part in the 2019 Alberta Leaders Debate in Edmonton on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan)

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley is urging the Senate to toss the federal government’s bill to ban tankers off the B.C. coast “in the garbage.”

Notley says the proposed law is discriminatory because it wouldn’t be able to stop international tanker traffic, but would impede Alberta’s efforts to get oil to new markets.

READ MORE: Notley and Kenney swap attacks on trust in Alberta election leaders debate

She also says it’s a double standard given that Ottawa supports the liquefied natural gas industry, tankers on the St. Lawrence Seaway and Newfoundland’s Hibernia oil project.

Notley made the comments via video link from Calgary to senators in Ottawa meeting to discuss Bill C-48.

The bill would make law an existing moratorium on tankers carrying more than 12,500 tonnes of crude oil in the waters between the northern tip of Vancouver Island and the Alaska border.

The legislation passed in the House of Commons last spring and is being debated in the Senate.

“Let’s show Canadians that 90,000 jobs in downtown Calgary are just as important as 90,000 jobs in downtown Montreal,” Notley told the senators Tuesday.

“Don’t block us, back us. Toss C-48 in the garbage where it belongs.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP helicopter helps track down suspected stolen vehicle in Okanagan
Next story
Restoration work on Okanagan pier to begin

Just Posted

Okanagan exhibit extends through April

Our Lives Trough Our Eyes features art from Osoyoos Indain Band reserve from World War II

Kelowna exhibit showcasing Nk’Mip children’s art ending soon

Our Lives Through Our Eyes: Nk’Mip Children’s Art will end April 21

Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

Smouldering campfire in Peachland sparks outrage

Time to be careful with campfires

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for South Okanagan

Penticton Indian Band council has revived conversation regarding a super park

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

RCMP helicopter helps track down suspected stolen vehicle in Okanagan

Front line officers and the RCMP Air Services unit immediately converged on the area

7-Eleven to demolish burned Shuswap store

Company official says convenience store will relocate to another location in Salmon Arm

Work closes sections of popular North Okanagan hiking trail

Periodic closures for work upgrades are slated for Vernon’s BX Falls trail

Most Read