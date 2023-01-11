RCMP

Not so smart: Kelowna RCMP seeing false 911 calls from watches

Uptick in mistake calls during ski season

Falling skiers and snowboarders are causing problems for local police.

Six separate 911 calls have come into Kelowna RCMP this winter, all a result of riders not having turned off their SOS function off on their watch.

When falling with it on, your smart watch could automatically call RCMP, as if it was a fall at home or a vehicle collision.

It last happened on Jan. 10, prompting emergency services to go to a local ski resort, though the source could not be found.

“Kelowna RCMP respond to all calls but this potentially could cause police, fire or ambulance the inability to respond to a real emergency in a timely manner,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Police are asking that when heading to the ski kills, smart watch owners go to their settings and turn off their fall detection.

