A car crashed through the front of Little Owl Academy in Kelowna on Friday morning (Feb. 7). (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News).

‘Not how we hoped to start a Friday’: Kelowna daycare remaining vigilant after morning crash

There were no injuries in the crash at Little Owl Academy Friday

It was a frightening moment for a group of children and staff at the Little Owl Academy this morning after a sedan mashed into an unoccupied room of the Kelowna preschool.

While there were no injuries, regional director Erica Kobryn said they’re keeping a watchful eye on the children of Little Owl Academy.

“Emotional well-being is just as important as physical,” said Kobryn.

“This doesn’t just stop at the end of the day, trauma can last some time and we’ll be following up with parents and ensure the kids in care are taken care of.”

READ MORE: No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

Kobryn didn’t know how the car crash happen, she guessed the icy and snowy conditions in the parking lot of a Glenmore neighbourhood shopping plaza was a likely factor.

The Little Owl Academy team will now wait for repairs and go through its checklists before letting parents know about whether it will reopen on Monday.

“We’re waiting to see what it is we can offer our families, it’s now a waiting game,” said Kobryn.

“This isn’t how we were hoping to start a Friday, but it’s nothing we can’t handle. We will notify the families as soon as we can.”

