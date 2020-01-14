‘Not good enough for Rutland’: Council defers decision on car wash development

Council voted unanimously to give the developer of a proposed car wash another shot

Kelowna city council is deferring its decision on a carwash in Rutland’s urban centre.

City staff recommended not supporting the development proposed at the corner of Highway 33 and Dougall Road, however, council unanimously voted to give the developer another shot to meet the streetscape and design guidelines of the area.

The city rezoned the land following a proposal four years ago but the developer didn’t apply for a development permit until recently.

Some modifications were made to the initial proposal, including the removal of a second building on the site the developer was unable to fund which would have created a “street wall” on Dougall.

“I’m sorry about the financial aspect but this is simply not good enough for Rutland,” said Coun. Mohini Singh.

“I want to be able to give the applicant a chance to come back with something better that fits the area better, fits within our guidelines and builds up the community.”

The developer, while still planning to build the second structure at some point in the future, was unable to provide a timeline for the building’s construction.

“Staff continue to be concerned that the second mixed-use building may never be able to be achieved,” said Barton.

The deferred decision does not yet have another date to appear before council.

