The Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed from the 4 km to 12.5 km points while fall erosion mitigation work is completed from Monday, Sept. 21 to mid-October 2020. (RDNO photo)

Northern section of Okanagan Rail Trail to close for repairs

Erosion mitigation work will begin Monday and continue until mid-October

A portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed for erosion mitigation work starting Monday, Sept. 21.

The section of trail from the 4 km to 12.5 km points will be closed until mid October as crews dig into the trail and rebuild damaged spots, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) announced Friday. The trail will be closed 24/7 during the work.

“We understand that this is a disruption to the users of the northern section of the rail trail. We will do our best to complete the work promptly,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community services for the RDNO.

Other access points remain open south of the 12.5 km point in Oyama, Lake Country and Kelowna. Another option is the newly completed Kal Crystal Waters Trail, which will serve as an alternative route connecting Coldstream to Lake Country during the construction period. A map of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail can be viewed on the RDNO’s website.

The work comes as part of the district’s long-term maintenance planning to keep the trail safe and enjoyable for future years.

Updates will be posted at www.rdno.ca/ortwork and on the RDNO’s social media accounts.

READ MORE: Travel from Coldstream to Lake Country along Kal Crystal Waters trail

READ MORE: North Okanagan rail trail costs skyrocket

Trails

