Northern lights for sale in West Kelowna Facebook group

Someone has a sense of humour

A member of Big White’s community group is selling the Aurora Borealis.

Ben Moy posted in Facebook’s marketplace with photos titled “Bam and the auroras came out.” The post contains three pictures of the lights caught in the Central Okanagan.

Listed for $1 the description of the item reads “Aurora’nt it be nice if they danced only brighter tomorrow.”

Moy said it was a Facebook glitch that it was posted to the market page, and the photos were taken at the end of the winter season.

The post was made more than a week ago and was listed for the West Kelowna area.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
