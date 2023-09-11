North Westside residents will have a chance to dispose of bulky household items, such as refrigerators, from Oct. 4-11. (Black Press file photo)

North Westside transfer station to take bulky items in October

Residents in Central Okanagan can get rid of big bulky items from Oct. 4-11 for $20 per truckload

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

For one week, from Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Oct. 11, during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road transfer station, you can dispose of large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload.

This special disposal opportunity is available to approved users of this facility for residential items only including:

• appliances – fridges and freezers accepted at no charge;

• scrap metal;

• lawn mowers and other motorized parts;

• household and lawn furniture.

No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted.

Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The North Westside Road transfer station is open Monday (including the Thanksgiving holiday Monday), Wednesday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 noon. It is also open Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and follow the signs.)

For more information and details about this collection please contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@rdco.com.

