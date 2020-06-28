North Westside residents can drop off household hazardous waste

Goods will be collected at North Westside Transfer Station Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North Westside residents looking to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste products should mark Saturday, July 25, on their calendars.

Residents (with valid resident ID cards) can safely dispose of hazardous waste materials from around their homes at the North Westside Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures will all be collected,” said Rae Stewart, waste reduction facilitator, environmental services, Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“No propane tanks, chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted. It is important when visiting this facility to ensure you are practicing proper physical distancing from those around you.”

The transfer station is located along the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (turn at the corner or Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road.)

For more information and details about this collection please contact Kelowna Recycling, also known as the Battery Doctors at 250-860-2866, or the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250, or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.

