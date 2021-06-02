Alex Van Bruksvoort will join the North Westside fire team as a paid-on-call fire chief June 14, 2021.(Contributed)

North Westside gets new paid-on-call Fire Chief

Vernon area resident Alex Van Bruksvoort, an experienced firefighting professional, joins the team on June 14

North Westside has a new paid-on-call fire chief starting June 14.

Alex Van Bruksvoort, an experienced firefighting professional, will bring extensive credentials to the paid-on-call fire department that provides fire protection and first medical response service to residents in the communities of Killiney Beach, Westshore Estates, Fintry Delta, Valley of the Sun and La Casa resort.

Van Bruksvoort is a Vernon area resident and served 26 years with the City of Richmond fire department, starting as a firefighter and working his way up the ranks to retire as Captain. Along with his practical training and expertise, he’s a certified fire investigator and has lengthy service in both fire prevention and inspections.

“We’re pleased to have a person with Alex’s professional credentials take on the administrative leadership and management of the North Westside department,” RDCO Fire Services manager Ross Kotscherofski said in a press release Wednesday.

“His fire inspection, investigation and prevention expertise will definitely complement the fire suppression experience of North Westside fire members. He’s ready to act as a mentor and build the department skills even further.”

North Westside Fire Rescue is one of four paid-on-call fire departments of the regional district which also provides medical first response and fire protection services for the Ellison, Joe Rich and Wilson’s Landing fire protection areas.

Alex Van Bruksvoort will join the North Westside fire team as a paid-on-call fire chief June 14, 2021.(Contributed)
