The cycling and pedestrian trail in Polson Park is closed for upgrades Thursday, Nov. 5. (City of Vernon photo)

North Okanagan trail closed for upgrades in Polson Park

Pedestrian and cycling trail nearing completion

A major upgrade project to the Polson Park pedestrian and cycling trail is nearing completion.

In order to finish the ramp access at the south end of the boardwalk, crews will need to close the trail for one day on Thursday, Nov. 5. The trail is expected to be re-opened Friday, Nov. 6.

Over the summer, the pedestrian and cycling route through Polson Park was upgraded with an asphalt multi-use path. The project will also include the installation of new streetlights and low-level lighting to be added along the boardwalk and path, and additional wayfinding signs to be placed in and around the park.

“The City of Vernon appreciates everyone’s patience as this work is being completed to improve safety and active transportation opportunities through the park,” the city said.

