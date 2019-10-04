Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (Wikimedia Commons)

Okanagan teen arrested in bomb threat against Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

A teen from Endery, B.C. is facing possible charges after allegedly making threats to the Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, located in Montreal, Que.

The North Okanagan RCMP said in a news release Friday that officers were first notified by Montreal authorities that alleged bomb threats had been made against the airport. Over a month-long period, several false bomb threats were made to the international airport over the internet, police said.

Investigators were lead to an Enderby home where a boy, 16, was arrested.

“During the search warrant, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the home that will be further examined by police,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“Threats of this nature are taken very seriously by authorities and the consequences for this youth could be life altering.”

The teen is facing possible charges in relation to conveying false messages and harassing communications. He was subsequently released from custody to appear at a later court date.

