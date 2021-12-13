North Okanagan-Shuswap fairs and events benefit with recovery funding

NDP provides nearly $1.2 million to 24 local events to help recover from the pandemic

Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition is among 24 fairs, festivals and events in the North Okanagan-Shuswap that will benefit from nearly $1.2 million in pandemic recovery funding from the B.C. government. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon-Monashee New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says new support from the government will help local fairs, festivals and community events resume in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Events in the North Okanagan are among 680 across the province supported by the government as the NDP provides nearly $30 million in one-time grants to eligible event organizers to support their efforts to resume safely from the pandemic.

A total of 24 fairs, festivals, and events in the North Okanagan and Shuswap will benefit from nearly $1.2 million in recovery funding. Events and festivals like the Lumby Family Days Festival, Interior Provincial Exhibition, Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival, the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games, and the SilverStar Bike Fest are all among the recipients in the region.

“Community events are such a big part of our region, delighting tourists and locals alike, and bringing us all together like nothing else can,” said Sandhu. “They also provide incredibly important economic benefits. I’m excited to see all of these event organizers getting the support they need to keep our communities vibrant, and want to send a special thank you to the folks who run the IPE who worked so closely with our team and government to see these supports through.”

Successful recipients demonstrated the economic and social benefits of their event, as well as strong local or regional support. Examples of eligible expenses include operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages and promotion.

NORTH OKANAGAN-SHUSWAP EVENTS RECEIVING FUNDS:

Armstrong

• Interior Provincial Exhibition – $250,000;

• Caravan Farm Theatre Society, Audio Land Walks, self-guided journeys – $10,296;

• Caravan Farm Theatre Society, Film Festival, Canadian and international films – $5,102;

Coldstream

• Kalamalka Classic Paddleboard Festival – $4,650;

Falkland

• 102nd annual Falkland Stampede – $35,770;

Historic O’Keefe Ranch (Spallumcheen)

• Winter Blues Plaid Party (during Vernon Winter Carnival) – $3,900;

Lumby

• Lumby Days Family Festival – $7,500;

Salmon Arm

• Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival – $250,000;

• Salmon Arm Fair – $39,200;

• Theatre on the Edge Festival – $4,850;

Sicamous

• Kitelc Festival – $5,000

SilverStar Mountain Resort

• SilverStar Bike Fest – $127,160;

• Seismic Fest – $50,000;

Spallumcheen

• Blackhorse (Summer Show) – $68,811;

• Bloom Tulip Festival – $47,421;

• Bloom Sunflower Festival – $19,975;

Vernon

• Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games – $121,565;

• Okanagan Military Tattoo – $50,000;

• Vernon Winter Carnival – $50,000;

• Peak Pride – $36,600;

• Theatre BC Provincial Mainstage – $15,428;

• Freaky Creeky – $7,200;

• Okanagan Rail Ride – $5,500;

• Fintry Fairs – $5,394;

• Vernon Kokanee Swim Club Fall Invitational Swim Meet – $2,923;

• Women’s Bombshell Enduro – $2,600.

