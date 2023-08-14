Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Spallumcheen that sent one person to hospital Sunday, Aug. 13. (File photo)

North Okanagan shooting victim ‘less than forthcoming’: RCMP

Man, 31, wounded in shooting in township Sunday, Aug. 13; police believe attack was targeted

Police are investigating after a man was shot on a rural property in Spallumcheen late Sunday night.

Multiple gunshots were reported coming from a property in the 4800-block of Grandview Flats Road South shortly before midnight Sunday, Aug. 13. Officers responded to the area where they found a 31-year old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The man is known to police and has been less than forthcoming with investigators,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “From our initial investigation, this appears to be a targeted attack and there is no known risk to the public.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have secured a residence in the area that is believed to be related to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Armstrong detachment at 250-546-3028 and quote file 2023-5197.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

