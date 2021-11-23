North Okanagan regional district tidies up website

Regional District of North Okanagan wants to hear from customers on new-look site

The Regional District of North Okanagan has launched its new, updated website, and would like customers feedback on it. (RDNO photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan has launched its rebuilt and redesigned website and wants to hear from the public.

The new site (rdno.ca) has a clean, modern design, improved functionality and is restructured for easier navigation.

After a soft launch, the RDNO is now seeking feedback from website visitors about their experience on the fully rebuilt site. A survey is available online until Dec. 3 at buff.ly/3DDai0C.

“The last website refresh occurred in 2012, so it was time for us to consider how we could improve the user experience,” said Ashley Gregerson, RDNO communications officer. “The new website allows us to share information in a more effective and efficient method.”

Some of the key improvements include:

• Webpages for each member municipality and electoral area that include its director’s information, RDNO news that affects the community, the services that the jurisdiction participates in, parks and facilities in the area, mapping files and an interactive map;

• Grants portal that allows applicants to apply right on the website, save their information, create a log-in to revisit their application, upload documents and submit directly to the staff managing the program;

• Additional interactive maps and GIS data sets;

• Career opportunities section that allows applicants to apply online, upload documents, and see the status of the hiring process;

• Compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, making it useable to people with varying abilities;

• Citizen-focused site map designed by user experience experts;

• Professional, clean design with consistent elements on each page;

• Advanced linking to avoid having stale content and old versions of documents;

• Built-in surveying and public engagement capabilities.

The website will continually be updated and improved to meet the community’s needs.

Municipal Government