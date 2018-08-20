The Swan Lake Nature Reserve is one of three Regional District of North Okanagan parks receiving upgrades in the coming weeks. (Morning Star file photo)

North Okanagan parks receiving upgrades

Swan Lake Nature Reserve, Mutrie Dog Park and BX Ranch Dog Park to benefit from work

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will be making improvements to three trails in the next few weeks.

Seeing upgrades by spreading wood chips and compost on trails will be Swan Lake Park, BX Ranch Dog Park and Mutrie Dog Park.

“These improvements will result in improved surfacing and more comfort for park users and dog owners,” said Nicole Kohnert, RDNO regional engineering services manager. “The parks will be closed periodically during the delivery and spreading of the trail materials, so residents should watch for park closure signs and notifications in the next few weeks.”

RELATED: Grant funding sought for rail trail project between Sicamous and Armstrong

RELATED: Temporary Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms considered

Swan Lake Nature Reserve will receive wood chips from the Greater Vernon Recycling and Disposal Facility (GVRDF) from the grinding of tree limbs and brush. This material would normally be composted at the GVRDF, but its use for improving existing trails will help control dust, mud and flooding. This material will only be used in parks where dogs are not permitted.

Mutrie Dog Park trails and entrance area were supplemented with compost in 2017 but additional material is needed since these organics decompose over time. The compost is made from yard and garden waste collected at the GVRDF and helps control dust and mud at the site.

Known as rdno-grow, this product is also available to residents free of charge at the GVRDF.

“The regional solid waste management service has generated an extensive supply of compost, so being able to use it in our regional parks is very positive for both services,” said Mike Fox, RDNO general manager of community services.

BX Ranch Dog Park will also receive a three-meter-wide and 0.15m deep application of rdno-grow around the perimeter trail and a 0.15m deep application in the entrance of the park. This compost will help control dust and mud at the site.

The above-noted sites will be temporarily closed for public use while trucks and equipment are spreading the wood chips and compost. Park users are kindly asked to abide by posted site closure signs while work is completed to avoid any conflicts with heavy equipment.

The RDNO would like to thank park users for their patience while this work is being completed. Further information will be released as the project progresses.

