North Okanagan park planning at play

Plans for Lumby, Enderby and Vernon parks and trails in the works

The public’s opinion is needed as local parks, recreation and culture plans are being mapped out.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be hosting several outdoor, drop-in public engagement opportunities to kick-off the planning for four separate parks, recreation and culture master plans.

The RDNO is working with RC Strategies to develop four master plans for different service areas in the North Okanagan, including Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces, White Valley Parks and Recreation, White Valley Arts and Culture, and RDNO Electoral Area F Parks.

“While the public engagement strategy for the plans will encourage online participation through surveys and an interactive mapping tool, the opportunity for in-person input is important to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate, even without access to the internet,” said Tannis Nelson, assistant manager, parks, recreation and culture.

Over the week of Aug. 17, residents can stop by any of the dates and locations listed below, between 4 and 7 p.m., to hear from the consulting team and provide input to help guide planning for parks, trails, natural spaces, recreation, arts and culture for the different services. Participants will be asked to adhere to provincial recommendations for social distancing and hand sanitization, and masks are being encouraged but not required.

Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan

The Regional District wants your input to help guide planning for trails & natural spaces in Greater Vernon Area specific to Vernon, Coldstream and Electoral Areas B and C.

· Monday, Aug. 17 BX Community Park, 5764 Silver Star Rd., Vernon (behind BX Firehall)

· Wednesday, Aug. 19 Greater Vernon Athletics Park, 7000 College Way, Vernon (beside Vernon campus of Okanagan College)

White Valley Parks & Recreation/Arts & Culture Master Plans

The Regional District wants your input to help guide planning for parks, trails, recreation, arts and culture in the White Valley area (Lumby and Electoral Areas D and E). There are a few ways to get involved:

· Tuesday, Aug. 18 Oval Park, 1815 Glencaird St., Lumby

· Thursday, Aug. 20 Cherryville Hall (outdoors), 158 N Fork Rd., Cherryville

Area F Parks & Trails Master Plan

The Regional District wants your input to help guide planning for parks and trails in Electoral Area F. There are a few ways to get involved:

· Tuesday, Aug. 18 Riverside Park, 784 Trinity Valley Rd., Enderby

· Thursday, Aug. 20 Grindrod Park, 6917 Highway 97, Grindrod

The RDNO looks forward to working together with the community during this and future public consultation processes. Online engagement for these plans will continue through 2020, with the survey and interactive map available at www.rdno.ca/masterplans beginning Aug. 17.

The RDNO will be employing a COVID-19 safety plan for all public engagement events and wants to remind the public that adherence to the plan and safe social-distancing practices will be mandatory.

Residents can receive instant Parks, Recreation Culture updates by subscribing to the RDNO emails list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information, please call 250-550-3700 or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.

