Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. Saundry’s court dates continue to be pushed back. (Facebook photo)

North Okanagan murder case still without a trial date

A fourth hearing for Lynda Saundry, accused of first degree murder, was adjourned on Monday

A North Okanagan woman accused of first-degree murder will once again have to wait for her trial date to be set.

Lynda Saundry was set to fix a date for trial on Monday, but the hearing was adjourned and the matter postponed until April 19.

Saundry is accused of killing 55-year-old Barry Jones, whose body was discovered by police in a home on Emery Louis Road west of Armstrong on July 30, 2020. Saundry was arrested a few days later.

Police have said Saundry and Jones were known to each other.

Saundry elected to be tried by judge and jury following a preliminary inquiry in July 2021.

Monday marked the fourth time that Saundry’s hearing was adjourned before a trial date could be set.

