North Okanagan man guilty of sex assualt issued lifetime teaching ban

Anoop Singh Klair is serving three and a half years behind bars

A former teacher from Coldstream has been given a lifetime ban from the profession for sexually assaulting children.

Anoop Singh Klair was sentenced on Sept. 15, 2021, in the B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon for four counts relating to the sexual touching of a person under 14.

He is serving three and a half years behind bars.

In July, Klair was officially issued a lifetime ban from teaching kindergarten to Grade 12 in any education system.

The Crown alleges that his conduct was extremely serious and undermined the integrity of the teaching profession.

The crimes were committed in Vernon between 1999 and 2003 before he worked as a teacher.

A psychological report stated Klair presented an average risk to re-offend.

In 2018, Klair was initially charged with eight offences related to the sexual touching of four minors. Four of the charges have since been stayed.

Klair is also prohibited from being within 100 metres of any school, workplace or place of worship the victims may attend for five years and he must not seek employment or volunteer where he would be placed in a position of trust for anyone under 16.

Additionally, Klair will have to provide a DNA sample and register as a sex offender for life.

