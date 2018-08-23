North Okanagan man facing impaired driving charge

Three vehicles involved in highway collision Tuesday night north of Enderby

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a multiple-vehicle collision near the junction of Highway 97A and Highway 97B north of Enderby Tuesday.

Just after 6 p.m., Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a three-vehicle collision. Upon investigation, police discovered a southbound vehicle drifted into the lane of northbound traffic, causing a multi-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival to the scene, the attending officer entered into an impaired investigation after the driver of the alleged drifting vehicle displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol consumption.

The male driver, a 45-year-old Enderby resident, was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and was transported to the nearest medical facility for minor injuries.

“The drifting vehicle that struck the northbound vehicles caused a significant collision, causing the two northbound vehicles to go off-road with one rolling over in an effort to avoid a head-on collision,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

The drivers and passengers of both northbound vehicles sustained only minor injuries and were transported to the nearest medical facility.