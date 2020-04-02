North Okanagan mailbox break-ins deliver upset

Parcels stolen from boxes in the Vernon area

With online orders peaking, some thieves are taking advantage of the situation.

Several mailboxes were broken into in the BX area near Vernon sometime between Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31.

Canada Post and RCMP confirmed two reports, one on Baker Hogg Road and another on Ploeger Road.

“We are not aware of anything being stolen and no suspects have been identified,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Corp. Tania Finn.

But one area resident says a couple parcels were stolen.

“My daughter-in-law got a personal gift from her mom in Florida. (My son) had some stuff from Amazon, that will be covered though,” said the BX mom, who is also worried about personal mail being taken.

“The whole box was opened, they (thieves) look for the parcel keys to open the separate compartments for bigger items of value. Supposedly no small envelope mail was stolen. But I think that would be a treasure trove with personal information in there, who wouldn’t take that opportunity?”

Another resident noticed that the parcel slots were open on a mailbox on L&A Road on Tuesday, March 31.

Anyone who has seen the boxes open can call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 to report the details.

READ MORE: Enderby mailboxes vandalized

READ MORE: Two cars collide on 25th Avenue in Vernon

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada PostCoronavirusCrimeRCMP