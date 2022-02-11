North Okanagan Hospice Society enters ‘frosty butterfly’ into national contest

The North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) has created a butterfly out of snow with the hopes of winning prize money to help provide end-of-life care to local residents.
Shaw Spotlight is putting on a nationwide contest called Buildfrosty2022, in partnership with 23 charities. The contest challenges contestants to build the most creative snowman for a chance to win a donation between $2,000 and $5,000.
In an homage to the hospice’s logo, the team at NOHS decided to build a frosty butterfly, complete with the hospice’s colour scheme.
As the only contestant in the Vernon area, NOHS is hoping the community will rally around their snowy creation.
“We had a few of the neighborhood kids to help build it in Kal park last month, and they are very proud of their efforts,” said Lisa Matthews, NOHS executive director.
To cast a vote, residents need to like, heart or retweet the butterfly on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.