Wayne Derkach buys a raffle ticket off Akbal Mund in support of local sports groups through Funtastic Friday, June 4 in front of ARC Liquor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

North Okanagan groups benefit from Funtastic grants

Slo-pitch society has doled out more than $2 million in donations through Community Grant program

No softball tosses have been made for two years, but the Funtastic Sports Society is making pitches to local organizations.

The society is extending its Community Grant Program to local non-profit sports organizations.

Funtastic started disbursing monies raised through its annual softball tournament back to the community in the form of donations in 1985 through its Building a Better Community Through Sport program.

While the 2020 and 2021 Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo Pitch tournaments were forced to be cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the board of directors has been selling raffle tickets to create the funds that they are not able to raise during the event.

“The Funtastic board, like so many organizations and businesses, have had to think outside the box to accomplish their goals. One of our goals is our Community Grant Program,” said society president Darcy Sochan. “We know numerous sports groups have been affected by the pandemic and we want to assist them so they can continue on in the near future and for years to come. We are asking for your support, so we can assist others with their programs in building a better community through sport”

The program is offering up to $30,000 to qualifying local non-profit sports organizations. The amount will be determined by the funds raised through the raffle tickets.

Raffle tickets and the Community Grant application are available on the Funtastic website http://funtasticsports.ca/. The raffle draw for two e-bikes, stay and play package at Predator Ridge, two kayaks and a GC from NSA will be on Saturday, July 3. Watch for Funtastic board members selling tickets at Monashee Liquor Store Saturday, June 26 and then up at Predator Ridge Sunday, June 27.

This is also the deadline for grant applications.

The initiative was started to make sport and recreation accessible throughout the Greater Vernon region.

“Through this effort, Funtastic supports many organizations that use sport and recreation to improve the health and quality of life for individuals and for the community in general,” said Sochan. “The Community Grant program embodies the mission of ‘Building a Better Community through Sport’ throughout the Greater Vernon region with emphasis on positively impacting and supporting a significant number of local non-profit organizations, service, and club organizations.”

To date, there have been more than 50 individual non-profit organizations that have been awarded grants from the Funtastic Sports Society. There are dozens of local service clubs and club organizations that have benefited from the Funtastic event, in all totalling more than $2.1 million given back to the community.

Additional grant information and ticket sales are also available by emailing office@funtastic.org or calling 250-558-7756.

