Electoral Area B Director Bob Fleming, left, presents a cheque to Chief Bill Wacey and Deputy Chief Brad Stickles. (Regional District of North Okanagan)

Electoral Area B Director Bob Fleming, left, presents a cheque to Chief Bill Wacey and Deputy Chief Brad Stickles. (Regional District of North Okanagan)

North Okanagan firefighters better equipped thanks to district grant

Regional District of North Okanagan contributes $11K to purchase portable tools for protecting homes

Two portable sprinkler systems, a pump and a hose roller have been added to BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue’s arsenal thanks to a contribution from the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“Having BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue acquire this is important in helping them protect our residents at any time, but it is particularly critical now considering the extreme wildfire conditions we experienced this summer,” said RDNO Electoral Area B Director Bob Fleming.

“The better equipped our fire departments are, the better able to protect people and property.”

The district’s $11,400 grant was funded through the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant Funds.

“Wildland firefighting poses unique challenges. Given the often remote location of wildfires, crews regularly have to hike for significant distances before they can set up fire breaks and attack flames,” said fire chief Bill Wacey.

“It’s important for them to have portable equipment that doesn’t weigh them down, and for that equipment to be designed to fight wildfires as they behave differently than a house fire.”

READ MORE: $3.9M in vouchers issued to White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees in Vernon

READ MORE: Armstrong golf course reconfiguration moves to next tee box

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Increasing transit, bike trips key to Kelowna’s transportation plan
Next story
Trudeau pledges to ‘foot the bill’ for provincial vaccine passports, create federal version

Just Posted

Electoral Area B Director Bob Fleming, left, presents a cheque to Chief Bill Wacey and Deputy Chief Brad Stickles. (Regional District of North Okanagan)
North Okanagan firefighters better equipped thanks to district grant

Smoke is visible from Desert Cove (Aug. 24) from a small-scale planned ignition by BC Wildfire Services wildland firefighters battling the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Terry Lawson - Facebook)
$3.9M in vouchers issued to White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees in Vernon

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: There’s a village in the U.S. with a population of one

Scarecrows on the Street will again be part of the 21st annual Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Harvest Pumpkin Festival, which will run Oct. 8-12 at the IPE Grounds. (AS Chamber photo)
Harvest Pumpkin Festival returns to Armstrong